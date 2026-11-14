Director Information reviews functioning of DICs of Jammu Division

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Director Information and Public Relations, Mamta Yadav, today chaired a review meeting with the District Information Officers (DIOs) of Jammu Division to assess the functioning and performance of their respective District Information Centres (DICs).

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Information (Headquarters), Joint Director Information Jammu, Deputy Director PR Jammu, District Information Officers of Jammu Division, besides the Culture Officer Jammu, Field Publicity Officer Jammu and Accounts Officer.

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During the meeting, the Director took a detailed review of the staff strength, availability of equipment and logistical infrastructure at the DICs, besides assessing their preparedness to undertake publicity and awareness activities for effective dissemination of information regarding various government initiatives, schemes and programmes.

Emphasising the pivotal role of District Information Centres in strengthening the outreach of the government at the grassroots level, she stressed upon the DIOs to discharge their assigned responsibilities with utmost dedication, diligence and professionalism. She directed them to ensure timely and effective dissemination of daily government press releases, important public information and advisories issued by various departments.

The Director also interacted with the DIOs and took note of the issues and challenges affecting the functioning of the District Information Centres. She assured that genuine requirements and concerns would be addressed on priority and in a time-bound manner to further strengthen the district-level information dissemination mechanism.