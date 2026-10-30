Director Information Reviews Functioning Of DICs Across Kashmir Division

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: Director Information, Mamta Yadav today chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the functioning of District Information Centres (DICs) across Kashmir Division, with a focus on strengthening district-level information dissemination, improving media coordination and ensuring effective coverage of government activities and public welfare initiatives.

Joint Director Information (Hqrs), Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Raina; Joint Director Information Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari; Deputy Director Information (PR/AV), Javid Ahmad Rather; Deputy Director (PR) Kashmir, Mohammad Rafiq Zullah; Deputy Director (Hqrs), Kashmir, Zubair Ahmad; Cultural Officer, Field Publicity Officer, District Information Officers of Kashmir division and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Director took a detailed assessment of the functioning of District Information Centres, reviewing their publicity activities, media outreach, field-level coverage, infrastructure, manpower requirements and overall performance.

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Stressing the importance of District Information Centres as the grassroots communication network of the DIPR, Mamta Yadav said that these centres have a significant role in ensuring that information about government policies, programmes, developmental initiatives and public welfare schemes reaches the people in a timely, accurate and accessible manner.

"DICs are the face of the DIPR at the grassroots level. Their role goes beyond disseminating information; they serve as an important link between the administration, media and the public. It is imperative that every district unit functions with dedication, professionalism and a clear sense of responsibility," she said.

The Director underscored the need to make publicity and information dissemination more dynamic, result-oriented and responsive to the changing media landscape. She called upon the district officers to effectively utilise digital and social media platforms alongside conventional modes of publicity to ensure wider outreach and greater public engagement.

"Timely and credible information is the foundation of effective public communication. Our focus should be on taking verified information to the people through appropriate platforms, while ensuring that the achievements and initiatives of the Government receive adequate and factual coverage," Mamta Yadav remarked.

She also stressed the importance of proactive media engagement and maintaining cordial and professional relations with local media organisations. She called for improved coordination with district administrations and concerned departments to ensure comprehensive coverage of important government events, public outreach programmes and developmental activities.

Highlighting the need for innovation in departmental publicity, the Director encouraged the district units to explore local success stories, developmental milestones, cultural heritage and public-oriented initiatives for wider dissemination through print, electronic and digital media.

"Every district has its own stories of development, innovation and public participation. Our officers must identify these stories and bring them to the forefront. Effective communication should not remain limited to official events but must also reflect the impact of government initiatives on the ground," she added.

Mamta Yadav also called for greater accountability, regular monitoring and adherence to professional standards in the discharge of official responsibilities. She directed the concerned officers to maintain regular communication with headquarters, ensure timely submission of reports and strengthen the quality and consistency of departmental publicity.

Reiterating her commitment towards strengthening the DIPR’s institutional capacity, Mamta Yadav said that a coordinated, responsive and technology-driven approach would be central to making departmental communication more effective and people-centric.

She urged all district units to work with renewed commitment and ensure that the DIPR continues to serve as a reliable bridge between the Government and the people.