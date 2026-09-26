Director Information, DIPR employees condole demise of Andrabi’s father, JDI’s driver

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Director Information, Shreya Singhal has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the father of senior photojournalist of Hindustan Times, Waseem Andrabi, who passed away today.

In her condolence message, the Director Information expressed solidarity with Waseem Andrabi and his bereaved family at this difficult hour, conveying heartfelt sympathies over the irreparable loss.

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She prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and also prayed for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, the employees of Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) also expressed deep grief over the demise of the father of senior Hindustan Times photojournalist, Waseem Andrabi.

The employees also prayed for strength, patience and courage to the bereaved family to bear this profound loss with fortitude.

Director Information has also expressed deep shock and profound grief over the demise of Abdul Ahad Bhat, Driver of Joint Director Information (JDI) Kashmir, who passed away yesterday after a brief illness.

In her condolence message, the Director Information conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and described the deceased as a kind, humble and warm-hearted person who was held in high regard by his colleagues and all those who had the opportunity to know him.

The Director Information said that the demise of Abdul Ahad Bhat is an irreparable loss to his family as well as to the department, where he rendered his duties with sincerity and dedication. She added that his gentle disposition, helpful nature and cordial relations with colleagues will be remembered with respect and affection.

Meanwhile, the officers and employees of DIPR also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult hour and prayed for strength and fortitude for them to bear the irreparable loss.