Director IIIM Kick-Starts The Season’s Lavender Harvest At Bonera Farm

Bonera Field Station, serving as the core technology demonstration centre for MAPs in J&K: Director IIIM

Pulwama, Jul 4: In a vibrant celebration of science-led agricultural transformation, Director of CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, formally inaugurated the annual lavender harvest at the Institute’s Field Station in Bonera, Pulwama. The vast expanse of blooming purple fields marked the beginning of the 2026 harvesting season and showcased one of India’s most successful models of technology-driven cultivation of high-value medicinal and aromatic plants in the Himalayan region.

Over the years, CSIR-IIIM Field Station Bonera has emerged as the premier centre for research, technology validation, demonstration and large-scale dissemination of elite medicinal and aromatic plants suited to the agro-climatic conditions of Jammu & Kashmir. The station has become a vibrant nucleus for innovation in MAPs including Lavender, Rosemary, Clarysage, Damask Rose, Mint, Artemisia, Salvia, Saffron, Olive, Wild Marigold, Tulips, Chrysanthemum, Marigold, Lilium, temperate floricultural and economically important crops, fostering an integrated ecosystem encompassing quality planting material production, advanced agronomic practices, post-harvest technologies, essential oil distillation, value addition and entrepreneurship development.

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Addressing scientists, farmers, entrepreneurs and stakeholders during the gala harvesting event, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM remarked, "The Field Station at Bonera exemplifies the transformative power of science when seamlessly integrated with rural livelihoods. Our vision extends beyond crop cultivation; we are creating a comprehensive innovation ecosystem that encompasses research, technology development, quality planting material, entrepreneurship, industrial linkages and sustainable value chains. Under the visionary guidance of Dr Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister Science and Technology and Vice President CSIR, GOI, the remarkable success of lavender and other medicinal and aromatic crops promoted under CSIR Aroma Mission has positioned Jammu and Kashmir as a national leader in the bioeconomy driven by natural products.

He added that the lavender harvest symbolises far more than a seasonal agricultural activity—it epitomizes the remarkable journey of scientific interventions translating into tangible socio-economic prosperity. Through sustained research, precision agronomy and extensive field demonstrations, CSIR-IIIM has empowered more than 5000 farmers to diversify from conventional cropping systems towards climate-resilient, high-return medicinal and aromatic crops. The institute has successfully developed standardized cultivation protocols, elite planting material and efficient distillation technologies that have substantially enhanced productivity, oil quality and farm profitability.

On sideline of the event while talking to media persons Dr. Ahmed said that the Bonera Field Station has also evolved into a thriving incubation platform for agri-startups and rural enterprises. By providing technical mentoring, business incubation, hands-on training and market linkages, the centre has nurtured a new generation of entrepreneurs engaged in essential oil production, natural fragrances, herbal extracts, nutraceuticals and value-added phytopharmaceutical products. These initiatives have strengthened local value chains while ensuring a consistent supply of premium-quality raw materials to India's rapidly expanding aroma, cosmetic, wellness and phytopharmaceutical industries. As demonstration centre of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants in J&K, the Field Station is providing the core platform to CSIR for the successful implementation of national missions like Aroma Mission, Floriculture Mission, Phytopharmaceutical Mission, Region Specific Smart Agriculture, Himalayan Bioresource Conservation Mission.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the Field Station Bonera, Dr. Shahid Rasool, Scientist In-charge, CSIR-IIIM Field Station Bonera, stated, "Bonera Station has evolved into a living laboratory where cutting-edge agricultural technologies are rigorously validated under real farming conditions before being transferred to stakeholders. Every demonstration plot reflects years of scientific refinement aimed at maximizing productivity, essential oil quality and climate resilience. Beyond research, our focus remains on building farmer capacities, supporting agri-startups, facilitating technology commercialization and creating sustainable rural enterprises. The purple fields of Bonera stand today as a testament to the successful convergence of scientific excellence, innovation and inclusive rural development."

As the fragrance of freshly harvested lavender filled the air, the occasion reaffirmed CSIR-IIIM's enduring commitment to positioning Jammu & Kashmir as India's leading destination for medicinal and aromatic crop cultivation. The Bonera Field Station continues to serve as a beacon of scientific excellence, inspiring farmers, researchers, entrepreneurs and industry alike while reinforcing the region's growing prominence in the global natural products and phytopharmaceutical landscape.