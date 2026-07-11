Director FCS&CA Jammu holds meeting with Narwal Fruit Mandi Association

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, JULY 10: Director Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Jammu Rajesh Kumar Shavan today convened a meeting with representatives of the Fruit Mandi Association, Narwal, Jammu, in his office chamber to address rising public complaints regarding exorbitant fruit prices, particularly bananas, and ensure transparency in the fruit trade.

The Director expressed concern that despite the availability of four to five different varieties and quality grades of bananas in the market, consumers were being charged almost identical prices.

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Such practices defeat the principles of fair trade and deprive consumers of their right to purchase commodities at prices commensurate with quality.

He instructed the Fruit Mandi Association Narwal to regulate wholesale prices grading-wise and ensure that every wholesaler prominently displays an updated rate list at their business premises.

He further directed that all fruits be properly graded according to quality, size and variety, with prices fixed based on such grading to eliminate arbitrary and unfair pricing.

Representatives of the Fruit Mandi Association assured the Director of their full cooperation in implementing the directions.

The Director also directed all Assistant Directors of the department to convene monthly meetings with stakeholders dealing in consumer goods, monitor market practices, ensure strict compliance with fair trade norms and intensify market inspections to safeguard consumer interests.

He advised them to conduct joint inspections with BIS, FSSAI and Legal Metrology and seek their assistance in the exercise.