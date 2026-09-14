Director FCS&CA directs crackdown on unfair trade practices

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 13: Director Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Rajesh K. Shavan today reviewed the functioning of the department in district Rajouri at a meeting with the field officers.

A range of issues, including advance three-month ration distribution, 100% LPG e-KYC, issuance of SK-Oil licences and departmental infrastructure were discussed in detail.

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At the outset, Tehsil Supply Officers apprised the Director of the tehsil-wise status of ration distribution and LPG e-KYC. The Director instructed the officers to ensure 100% completion of LPG e-KYC and complete the distribution of three months' ration by September 15, with close monitoring of lifting and distribution. Progress on the issuance of SK-Oil licences and other supply-related matters was also reviewed.

Later, the Director inspected departmental stores and godowns at Sunderbani, Thanamandi, Rajouri and other locations. He took stock of infrastructure, storage capacity and other requirements at each facility. Officers were directed to identify facilities requiring repair, renovation or augmentation and prepare DPRs, wherever necessary, for taking up their upgradation with the concerned agencies.

Emphasising the importance of accountability and responsiveness at the field level, the Director called for sustained efforts to safeguard consumer interests, ensure smooth supply of essential commodities and deliver efficient services to the public, leaving no scope for laxity in the implementation of departmental responsibilities.