Sale of imitation jewellery

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Director, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, today chaired a meeting with the representatives of the 1 Gram Jewellery Association to review the sale and advertisement of imitation jewellery being marketed under the description of "1 Gram Gold".

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Taking serious note of advertisements and promotional material that may mislead consumers, the Director directed the representatives to remove, within 48 hours, all banners, advertisements and other promotional material making false or misleading claims regarding "1 Gram Gold."

It was further directed that genuine gold jewellery and imitation jewellery shall not be sold or displayed from the same premises in a manner likely to mislead consumers. Separate shops/premises shall be maintained for the sale of imitation jewellery, so that consumers can clearly distinguish between genuine gold and imitation jewellery.

The Director further directed that if any trader makes a claim that a product is "1 Gram Gold", the trader shall be required to produce the requisite BIS certification/hallmarking credentials, wherever applicable, in support of such claim and the Gold melting Jewellery should be 100% recoverable, otherwise it is straitening a misleading claim. Traders were directed to ensure complete transparency in the description, nature and certification of the products being offered for sale.

The concerned field officers of Consumer Affair Department / BIS were directed to conduct necessary inspections and take action under the applicable provisions of law against any trader found indulging in false, misleading or deceptive advertisements or trade practices.