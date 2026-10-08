Director ACB reviews pending vigilance matters at DVOs conference

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today held a conference of Departmental Vigilance Officers (DVOs) at its headquarters at Peerbagh here, which was chaired by ACB Director Shakti Pathak.

The conference was attended by 51 DVOs from Kashmir-based departments besides senior officers of the ACB.

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During the conference, the Director ACB, Shakti Pathak, reviewed the matters pending with the DVOs and directed them to expedite old cases on priority.

He stressed the need for proper enquiries into complaints involving alleged misconduct by public servants and asked the DVOs to submit reports clearly establishing the facts and any element of misconduct.

The DVOs were also advised to remain vigilant about malpractices in their respective districts and departments and bring any such instances to the notice of the ACB for further action.

A presentation on the roadmap for conducting enquiries by DVOs was also made, along with relevant reading material as part of professional inputs.