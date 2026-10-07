Dir Tourism reviews progress of AgriStack, Land Record Digitization in Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 6: Director Tourism Jammu, Dr Vikas Gupta, who is also the mentor for Ramban district, today conducted a comprehensive review of the progress of farmer registration on the Jammu & Kashmir Farmers Registry Portal, AgriStack implementation, farmer ID creation, and the digitization of revenue records across the district.

As part of the review exercise, Dr Vikas Gupta held a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Alyas Khan, alongside other concerned Revenue officers. During the meeting, the mentor issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers to expedite the registration process, ensure maximum coverage of eligible farmers, and strictly achieve the prescribed targets within the stipulated timeline of 31st October.

Advertisement

Following the meeting, Dr Vikas Gupta undertook an extensive field visit to villages Champa, Kothri, and Thopal of Batote tehsil, where he interacted directly with concerned field functionaries. He reviewed the ground status of farmer registration and took stock of the specific operational issues being faced during the registration process.

Emphasizing the urgent need to expedite the registration of eligible farmers and achieve maximum coverage under the Farmer Registry, he directed the concerned officers and field staff to intensify their efforts, organize targeted field-level registration/ID creation camps, and actively facilitate eligible farmers in completing the registration process within the stipulated timeline.

During his field visit to the villages, a thorough quality check of the digitized jamabandies was also undertaken to assess the overall accuracy, completeness, and quality of the digitized land records. The mentor further directed the concerned revenue functionaries to ensure that any discrepancies are identified and rectified promptly, so as to maintain the highest standards of quality and accuracy in the digitized revenue records.

ACR Ramban, Shoket Hayat Mattoo; Tehsildar Batote, Vijay Sharma; and Naib Tehsildar Batote, along with other concerned revenue officials and field functionaries, accompanied the mentor throughout the field visit.