Dir Information, DIPR employees condole demise of Majeeb Ahmad’s son

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, JULY 09: Director Information and Public Relations, Shreya Singhal today expressed profound grief and sorrow on demise of the son of Majeeb Ahmad, Information Officer, DIPR.

During a condolence meeting held at Media Complex Srinagar, the Director Information conveyed her deepest condolences to Majeeb Ahmad and his family during this hour of immense grief. She prayed for peace of the departed soul and patience upon the bereaved family to endure this profound loss.

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Meanwhile, DIPR employees also condoled the demise of beloved son Majeeb Ahmad.

They also expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for strength and courage to them to bear this irreparable loss.

The officers and employees also observed a two-minute silence and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Among others, Joint Director Information (Hqrs), Dr Zahoor Ahmad Raina; officers and officials of DIPR also attended the condolence meet.