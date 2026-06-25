Dir FCS&CA reviews supplies, public issues during Marwah, Warwan tour

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, June 24: Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Jammu, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, concluded a five-day tour of the remote Marwah and Warwan areas of Kishtwar district to review the supply of essential commodities and address public grievances related to the department.

During the visit, the Director inspected food stores at Matigawran, Mir Bazar, Warwan and other locations, besides interacting with departmental staff and local residents. He also held public meetings to assess the functioning of the Public Distribution System (PDS) and gather feedback from beneficiaries.

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Residents expressed satisfaction over the department’s efforts in ensuring the regular supply of quality food grains in the geographically challenging region. They raised several issues, including enhancement of ration entitlement, transfer and verification of LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), improvement in LPG supply services and provision of subsidized kerosene oil for remote habitations.

At Marwah, residents sought repair and renovation of food stores at Inshan and Nowpachi, construction of a dedicated food store at Warwan, improvement of road connectivity to Nowpachi Food Store and creation of residential and office infrastructure for departmental officials posted in the area.

During the tour, the Director also visited Sukhnie village, regarded as the last inhabited settlement in the region and located at an altitude of over 9,000 feet above sea level. He assured the people that their genuine demands would be taken up with the appropriate authorities.

The Director reiterated the department’s commitment to ensuring efficient delivery of essential commodities and strengthening public service infrastructure in the remote areas of Kishtwar district.