Excelsior Correspondent

GOA, Nov 21: The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu & Kashmir, is participating in the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, representing the region and showcasing its rich cinematic heritage, diverse filming locations, emerging film ecosystem and the initiatives being undertaken by the Government to promote Jammu & Kashmir as a preferred destination for film production.

As part of the ongoing participation, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Chanchal Kumar, today visited the Jammu & Kashmir Stall at IFFI, where he was briefed in detail about the evolving film ecosystem of Jammu & Kashmir and the various initiatives undertaken by the Government to strengthen the film sector and facilitate film production in the region.

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During the visit, he was apprised of the immense cinematic potential of Jammu & Kashmir, its breathtaking landscapes, diverse geographical settings, rich cultural heritage and picturesque locations, which offer significant opportunities for filmmakers, production houses and the entertainment industry.

The briefing also highlighted the Government's sustained efforts to promote Jammu & Kashmir as a preferred filming destination through facilitation measures, institutional support and initiatives aimed at creating a conducive environment for filmmakers. Particular emphasis was laid on encouraging film productions, strengthening film-related infrastructure, promoting local talent and creating opportunities for artists, technicians, filmmakers and other professionals associated with the creative industry.

Secretary I&B was also briefed about the potential of leveraging cinema as an effective instrument for tourism promotion, cultural preservation, employment generation and economic development. The discussions highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration between the Government, film industry stakeholders, production houses and local creative professionals to further expand the region's presence on the national and international cinematic landscape.

Through its participation at IFFI, DIPR is seeking to highlight Jammu & Kashmir's potential beyond its scenic appeal, positioning the region as an emerging hub for film production, creative expression and cinematic enterprise.