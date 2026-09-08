DIPR Jammu organises grand cultural evening to mark launch of 1st IFFJK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Jammu on Monday organised a special and grand cultural event here at Wave Mall to generate public awareness and mark the commencement of the first-ever International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK), inaugurated at Srinagar today.

The three-hour long event featured a series of cultural performances, including folk songs, ghazals and theme-based songs, presented by artists from Culture Wing DIPR Jammu and renowned artists of Jammu and Kashmir. The event was designed to highlight the significance of the festival for the region.

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The event attracted audiences from all walks of life and age groups, successfully highlighting the significance of the rare event and the opportunity the film festival is going to offer to local stakeholders.

Earlier, Deputy Director Information (PR) Moksha Dogra alongwith Deputy Director (HQ) Ashu Kumari reviewed the arrangements put in place at the Wave Cinemas for the film festival, during which the Information Department is screening acclaimed shorts films and movies for the general public.

Culture Officer Rajinder Kumar Digra, Field Publicity Officer Mohit Sharma, District Information Officer, Poonch Hardeep Singh Choudhary, along with other officials of the department also attended the event.