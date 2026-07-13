DIPR invites film entries for IFFJK-2026

* Festival to showcase unique heritage, traditions, landscapes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 12: Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has invited filmmakers from across the globe to submit their entries for the First International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK)-2026, scheduled to be held from 7th to 10th September, 2026, at SKICC Srinagar marking a significant step towards establishing Jammu and Kashmir as a vibrant destination for cinema, culture and creative exchange.

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The entries have commenced from 1st July and will close on 31st July 2026. The detailed instructions regarding submission of entries are available on IFFJK website www.iffjk.org

The festival aims to bring together acclaimed filmmakers, emerging talent, industry professionals, media representatives and cinema enthusiasts on a common platform to celebrate the transformative power of storytelling through films.

IFFJK-2026 will provide filmmakers with an opportunity to showcase their work before an international jury and distinguished audiences while fostering meaningful dialogue, artistic collaboration and cultural exchange. The festival will feature a wide range of competitive and curated sections, including International Competition, Cinema of the World, J&K Select, Bharat Panorama, Documentary/ Hybrid, Horror and Short Films, reflecting the diversity and richness of contemporary cinema.

Official screenings and events will be hosted across the SKICC Srinagar, INOX Multiplex Srinagar, Jammu, and the Gulmarg Convention Centre. Ultimately, the festival aims to bring filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences together in one of India's most distinctive cultural landscapes.

The inaugural edition of the festival is envisioned as a landmark cultural initiative of the Government to promote Jammu and Kashmir as a destination for film production, creative excellence and international cultural engagement.

The festival seeks to showcase the unique heritage, traditions, landscapes and cultural ethos of Jammu and Kashmir through the powerful medium of cinema. It also aims to encourage artistic excellence, recognise outstanding cinematic achievements from around the world and promote innovation in filmmaking.

Through its carefully curated programme, IFFJK-2026 will contribute to a deeper understanding and appreciation of the cinematic traditions of different countries while strengthening cultural dialogue and mutual respect among diverse societies.

The festival also aspires to foster friendship, cooperation and people-to-people connections across nations by using cinema as a universal language that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.

Filmmakers, production houses and independent creators from India and abroad are encouraged to participate in the inaugural edition and contribute to making IFFJK-2026 a landmark celebration of global cinema.