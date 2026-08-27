DIPR Announces Cash Prizes Across Nine Categories For 1st International Film Festival Of J&K

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: In a major initiative to recognise and encourage excellence in filmmaking, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has announced cash prizes across nine distinct award categories during the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026, scheduled to be held from 7th to 10th September 2026 at SKICC Srinagar, gulmarg and jammu.

The awards are aimed at celebrating creative excellence, technical craftsmanship, individual performances and emerging cinematic talent, while providing a significant platform of recognition to the filmmakers and artists participating in the inaugural edition of the festival.

The Best Film award carries the highest prize of Rs. 25 lakh, recognising the outstanding cinematic work of the festival. The Best Director and Best Debut Film of a Director categories carry a cash prize of Rs. 15 lakh each, underlining the festival’s emphasis on both established creative leadership and new voices in cinema.

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Giving special prominence to the cinematic identity of Jammu and Kashmir, DIPR has announced a Rs. 10 lakh cash prize for Best Film – J&K Select, aimed at recognising the compelling cinematic works connected with Jammu and Kashmir and highlighting its rich cultural, social and artistic landscape.

The DIPR will also honour excellence in acting during the festival, with Rs. 8 lakh each proposed for Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female).

Recognising the crucial role played by technical and creative crafts in filmmaking, the department has proposed Rs. 5 lakh each for Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design and Best Editing.

The award framework reflects the DIPR’s endeavour to create a meaningful ecosystem of recognition for the filmmakers across different dimensions of cinematic excellence.

The cash prizes seeks to appreciate the creative achievement, individual performance, technical craftsmanship and regional talent, making the inaugural IFFJK not merely a celebration of films but a platform for acknowledging the diverse artistic contributions that bring cinema to life.

The cash prizes are part of the broader vision of the J&K Government to position Jammu and Kashmir on the international cinematic map, provide opportunities for the filmmakers to showcase their work, facilitate cultural exchange and encourage emerging as well as established talent.