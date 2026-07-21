Diploma Enggs demand release of promotion list

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: All Jammu and Kashmir Diploma Engineers Association has expressed serious concern over the delay in release of promotion list of the diploma engineers.

In a meeting of the Association held here today under the chairmanship of Anil Khajuria, the members from all the wings expressed strong resentment over the delay being caused in the release of their promotion list. They also expressed concern over the diversion of their 20% quota to degree engineers at XEn and AEE level in recent orders.

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They strongly urged upon the higher authorities to release the list of the engineers specially of the JEs and AEs of the Hyd Wing and provide them justice.

Senior members Narinder Singh, B K Kesar, Jagdev Singh and Pankaj Goswami also spoke on the occasion.