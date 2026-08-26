Dinusha, Sooriyabandara lead SL resistance as India struggle against late-order batters

COLOMBO, Aug 25: Indian bowlers failed to break through the Sri Lankan resistance spearheaded by Sonal Dinusha and Pasindu Sooriyabandara in the company of late order batters as the home side finished day three of the second Test on 265 for eight here on Tuesday.

Dinusha (85 batting) and Lahiru Kumara (8 batting) were at the crease when stumps were drawn early because of rain and bad light. Sri Lanka still need 38 runs to avoid the follow-on after India amassed 503 for nine in their first innings.

Once the hosts resumed from the tea score of 216 for seven, they were staring at an earlier end to the innings.

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But Dinusha notched up his third 50-plus score in as many innings in this series to keep the Indians at bay across two sessions.

A diminutive left-hander, Dinusha displayed towering spirit and technical nous to counter the Indians.

Prasidh tested him with lifters and toe-crushers while spinners - Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja and Saransh Jain - teased his awareness of lines.

The 25-year-old, however, came out of those tough interrogation spaces with flying colours, leaving the Indians a frustrated lot for 201 minutes.

However, Dinusha, who fetched his fifty in 84 balls, had two equally stone-minded companions - Keshara Nuwantha and Lahiru Kumara.

With Nuwantha, he added 57 runs for the eighth wicket and the former played out 74 balls, and then added 35 runs for the ongoing ninth wicket with Kumara, who consumed 50 balls in 65 minutes.

The Indians will be a massively disappointed lot to see an old failing against tail-end batters resurfacing at a very inopportune moment at the SSC ground.

But before they hit the roadblock, the Indians appeared to have primed to put an early end to Sri Lankan innings, reducing them to 216 for seven at tea.

In the pre-lunch session, Sri Lanka were competitive despite losing two wickets as they had added 122 runs.

But in the middle passage, the visiting bowlers took command of the proceedings, scalping four wickets and conceded just 86 runs.

India inflicted an early jolt on Sri Lanka as left-arm spinner Suthar found his correct length. (PTI)