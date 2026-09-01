Dinu Bhai Pant Memorial Award conferred upon Udhampuri, Sangra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: The Dinu Bhai Pant Memorial Trust, in collaboration with Dogri Sanstha Jammu, organised a prestigious function at Kala Kendra, Bikram Chowk, Jammu, to confer the Dinu Bhai Pant Memorial Lifetime Achievement Awards for the years 2024 and 2025 upon two distinguished personalities, Padmashri Dr Jitendra Udhampuri and Santosh Sangra, in recognition of their outstanding and lifelong contributions to Dogri language, literature and culture.

The function was attended by eminent writers, scholars, artists, cultural activists and lovers of Dogri language and literature, making it a memorable occasion celebrating the rich literary and cultural heritage of the region.

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Chief guest of the occasion, Justice Rahul Bharti, in his address, lauded the contribution of both awardees and appreciated their dedication towards the preservation and promotion of Dogri heritage. He emphasised the importance of language and literature in preserving the identity and collective memory of a society.

The programme commenced with a warm welcome address by Padmashri Prof. Lalit Magotra, President, Dogri Sanstha Jammu. He highlighted the significance of the Dinu Bhai Pant Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award. He observed that honouring eminent personalities who had devoted their lives to literature, language and culture was not merely an acknowledgement of their individual achievements but also a recognition of their contribution towards strengthening the collective cultural identity of the region.

Rajeshwar Singh Raju, General Secretary, Dogri Sanstha Jammu, presented a detailed citation on the life and multifaceted literary journey of Padmashri Dr Jitendra Udhampuri whereas Prof Veena Gupta presented citation on the literary and creative journey of Santosh Sangra.

Rattan Prabha, President, Dinu Bhai Pant Memorial Trust recalled the enduring legacy and contribution of Dinu Bhai Pant and stated that the Trust remained committed to carrying forward his ideals and cultural vision.

On this occasion, a popular song of Dinu Bhai Pant was presented by Tahira Shamim. Proceedings of the function were conducted by Pawan Verma.