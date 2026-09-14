Dinesh Sharma to take oath as Andaman and Nicobar Islands lieutenant governor on September 15

SRI VIJAYA PURAM, Sept 14: Former Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will be sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday.

Sharma would be sworn in by Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge at the Lok Niwas here.

Sharma arrived here on Sunday along with his wife Jai Lakshmi Sharma. He was received at the Veer Savarkar International Airport by Andaman and Nicobar MP Bishnu Pada Ray, Chief Secretary Gyanesh Bharti and senior officers of the administration.

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During his tenure in the Uttar Pradesh Government, Sharma also held several portfolios, including higher and secondary education, science and technology, and electronics and information technology. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2023.

Sharma succeeds D K Joshi, who has served as Lieutenant Governor since October 8, 2017. (PTI)