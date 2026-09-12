Dimple holds protest over construction of new flyovers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Sunil Dimple president mission statehood Jammu Kashmir along with traders of Bakshi Nagar, Ambphalla, New Plot, Janipur, Roopnagar and Bantalab, today staged a protest against the construction of the flyovers.

Traders raised slogans against the Jammu MLAs, MPs and the Govt for supporting the construction work flyovers.

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Addressing the rally Dimple demanded resignation from BJP MPs Jugal Kishore, Sat Sharma, and Jammu MLAs Yudhvir Sethi and Arvind Gupta for approval of Bakshi Nagar and Janipur flyovers by the NHAI.

He alleged the BJP leaders are supporting the construction work of flyovers at Bakshi Nagar and Janipur.

Dimple asked the BJP to clear their stand on the construction of these two Bakshi Nagar and Janipur flyovers.

He alleged that the BJP betrayed, befooled the innocent traders of Naibasti, Satwari, Gandhi Nagar and bulldozed their shops.

Dimple said, "This time we will not allow the BJP to befooling tactics with the people and traders in Bakshi Nagar, Ambphalla, New Plot, Janipur, Roopnagar and Bantalb areas and will expose their failures in public."

Dimple demands LG and CM to stop these flyovers and construct a ring road from Ambphalla Manda to Janipur High Court, Roopnagar, Bantalab upto Akhnoor and also to start the metro trains from Amphala manda upto Akhnoor.

Among others who participated in the protest included Jagdish Raj Gupta, Happy Gupta, Raji Khajuria, Raj Kumar Gupta, Gulshan Gupta, Sonu Agarwal, Rahul Sharma, Shami Gupta, Rohit Gupta and all the presidents of the markets union.