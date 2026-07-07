Dimple demands J&K Statehood Restoration Bill in Monsoon Session

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Sunil Dimple, president of Mission Statehood today demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduce a Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

The demand was raised during a protest rally organised in Jammu.

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Addressing the protestors, Dimple urged the Prime Minister to fulfill what he described as the commitment made on August 5, 2019, regarding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood.

He also referred to the Supreme Court's observations on restoring statehood at the earliest and appealed to the Centre to take immediate steps in this regard.

Dimple criticised the J&K BJP for what he termed its non-committal approach towards restoring Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood and appealed to the BJP's 29 MLAs to take up the issue with the party's national leadership.

He also reiterated his demand that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan be integrated with India as part of Jammu and Kashmir.

"People living in these regions were facing oppression under Pakistan and rejected any proposal for talks with Pakistan," he said.

Warning of intensified protests if the demand for Statehood is not met, Dimple announced that Mission Statehood would launch a massive agitation.

Among others who were present during the protest included Ram Kapoor, Sudershan Sharmas, Kala Kumar, Rattan Kumar, Mohinder Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Sudesh, Daleep, Depak Kumar and Vikas Kumar.