Diljit Dosanjh condemns police action on CJP protesters, says govt must hear students

NEW DELHI, Jul 21: Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday said the police action against protesters during their "Sansad Chalo" march was "wrong" and insisted that the government must listen to students' demand, while acknowledging that he could once again be labelled "anti-national".

As part of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" protest, thousands of protesters gathered on Monday marched towards Parliament but were met with tear gas and lathi-charge by police.

"What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God," Diljit wrote in Punjabi on his Intagram Stories.