Dilapidated condition of road irks residents

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Aug 11: The dilapidated condition of the only motorable road of Rainda village due to the alleged negligence of R&B authorities here has put the residents to a lot of inconvenience and compelled them to come out demanding immediate repair and macadamisation of link road connecting them to the town.

Rainda village is located just 1.5 km from Bhaderwah town but due to the worst condition of motorable road, the villagers feel like they are residing in a far off backward village.

The residents of the area alleged that they have been facing the problem of dilapidated road, full of potholes which usually remain filled with mud, disposables and wrappers from the overflown drain but the problem took an ugly turn last week after R&B authorities unloaded several trolleys of muck on the entire road stretch making it literally impossible for the commuters and pedestrians especially elders and children to maneuver on it.

Meanwhile, ADC Bhaderwah Rakesh Kumar said that he had taken up the issue with the concerned AEE and instructed them to take immediate corrective measures.