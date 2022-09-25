Dilapidated condition of Nowshera roads irks public

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 25: In Nowshera sub-division of Rajouri district, normal public life has been badly paralyzed due to the extremely dilapidated condition of the link roads.

The local villagers criticized the concerned construction agencies and said that even though crores of rupees have been spent on the roads of the sub-division, the common people are not getting relief. The construction work on 4 kms Panglar link road was started over 20 years ago but it is not being completed till now due to which the normal life of thousands of people using this kuctha road is being affected.

Locals said that the population of more than 10,000 people could have benefited from the said road, but due to the extreme carelessness of the concerned construction agency, the people of the said areas are forced to travel on foot. They said that because of the carelessness of the construction agency, the local people are forced to fill the road potholes at their own expense.

A local villager Muhammad Ashraf said that a pregnant woman was carried onfoot by family. The family travelled up to 3 kilometers on foot. He said that the concerned authorities and District Development Commissioner Rajouri have been approached many times to improve the road but no steps are being taken yet.

Locals told that two months ago, during a public meeting organized by the Rajouri administration, the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department assured the District Development Commissioner, Rajouri of completing the two-kilometer road, but no work has been done yet. The local people demanded that the road should be completed as soon as possible.