Dilapidated bridges in Mendhar put road connectivity at risk

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Aug 30: The deteriorating condition of several bridges in Mendhar Sub-Division of Poonch district has emerged as a serious cause of concern for commuters and residents, with local people apprehending that continued neglect could lead to a major accident.

Several bridges on the important Mendhar-Jammu and Mendhar-Poonch routes are reportedly in poor condition, with damaged safety railings, broken road surfaces, potholes and inadequate protection along their sides. The situation becomes particularly difficult during heavy rains, when the water level in local streams and rivers rises sharply and water starts flowing over some of these bridges, disrupting vehicular movement for hours.

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One of the major concerns is the Taran Kas Bridge on the Mendhar-Jammu route, which falls under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO/GRIF). During heavy rainfall and increased water flow, water passes over the bridge, forcing traffic to stop and leaving the Mendhar side cut off until the water recedes.

Another old iron bridge near the SDPO office on the Mendhar-Poonch road is also stated to be in a poor condition. According to locals, the bridge has developed cracks and damaged portions at different times, which have been repaired through patches instead of undertaking a permanent solution.

Further ahead towards Poonch is the Dakki Bridge, which is also under the BRO, with a portion reportedly falling under the PWD (R&B) Department. The bridge lacks adequate safety protection along its sides, while the road surface has also deteriorated considerably.

The Sagled Kas Bridge near Sakhi Maidan on the Mendhar-Poonch route is another structure that has raised concerns among residents. The bridge reportedly lacks proper side protection and becomes vulnerable during heavy rainfall.

The Jaba Bridge, located on the bypass route near the backside of Mendhar bus stand, also requires immediate attention, locals said. The bridge comes under the PWD (R&B) Department and its side protection pipes have reportedly been damaged at several places.

Raising the issue, local residents alleged that despite repeated demands through public platforms and the media, a permanent solution has not been implemented. They have urged the J&K Government, LG administration, PWD (R&B) Department and BRO authorities to conduct a comprehensive technical assessment of all bridges in the Mendhar area. They demanded immediate repair of structures that can be restored and replacement or reconstruction of bridges that have outlived their service life.