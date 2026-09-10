Digvijaya to embark on 'Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' from Oct 20 against religious 'plunder'

Bhopal, Sep 10: Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh has announced a 'Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' from Ujjain to Ayodhya starting October 20 to protest alleged "plunder in the name of religion" and tampering with devotees' faith.

The march, to begin on Vijayadashami, is not in support of or against any political party, but to protect transparency, truth and faith, and to promote social harmony, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said in a video message on Wednesday.

He has also released a Google form for participation, through which interested people can register.

Advertisement

The yatra, from Ujjain (famous for the Mahakal temple in MP) to Ayodhya, has been announced ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due next year.

There have been allegations of donation theft from the Ram temple at Ayodhya in UP. Eight persons have been arrested in this connection and are currently in jail.

Singh said that Lord Shri Ram is a symbol of the faith and self-respect of millions of Sanatanis. A fraud of crores of rupees has been uncovered in this case, and instances of personal properties and vehicles being purchased using donations and offerings have surfaced, he claimed.

"Our faith and our offerings have been plundered, and we will not tolerate this," the former parliamentarian said.

He also alleged that individuals associated with the trust formed for the Ram temple were involved in the plunder of offerings, and that the entire government was busy protecting Champat Rai, who recently resigned as the Ram temple trust's general secretary in the wake of the alleged donation theft.

Recalling the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Singh said that despite ideological differences, he had participated in the Ram Shila Pujan campaign launched by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in 1988-89 and donated as much as he could.

He alleged that subsequent donations and offerings were misused by individuals associated with the VHP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

The misuse of funds associated with devotees' faith cannot be tolerated under any circumstances, he asserted.

Singh said that the festival of Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness, and in this spirit, he has decided to organise the 'Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' from Shivdham (Ujjain) to Ramdham (Ayodhya).

The yatra's motto will be "Yato Dharmastato Jayah" (where there is dharma, there is victory), he said.

Singh asserted that the yatra will be completely non-political, not to oppose any individual or party, but to raise public awareness against alleged corruption and plunder in the name of religion and faith.

If people wish to raise their voice against the plunder and unrighteousness occurring in the name of religion, they should join this yatra, he said.

Appealing to the people, Singh added, "Come together, let's spread this yatra of Sanatan Swabhiman to every person." (PTI)