DIGP reviews status of pending cyber-related complaints

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: To assess the status of pending cyber-related complaints across the districts of JSK Range, a review meeting was held here today under the chairmanship of DIGP JSK Range, Shridhar Patil.

The meeting was attended by SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh, SSP Samba, Anuj Kumar and SSP Kathua, Mohita Sharma, along with SP Ops, Additional SPs, Sr. POs, SDPOs and SHOs of the trio districts of JSK Range.

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Additional SPs and SDPOs of Jammu participated physically, while the remaining officers participated through video conferencing.

During the meeting, SSP CICE, Ramnish Gupta, presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the functioning and status of the NCRP, MRM, GRM and SAMANVAYA Portals, covering the status of pending complaints, portal-wise workflows and key issues requiring attention.

DIGP reviewed the district-wise status of pending cyber-related complaints and emphasised the need for close monitoring, timely follow-up and expeditious disposal.

The officers were directed to ensure prompt examination of pending complaints, appropriate action in accordance with the prescribed procedure, and regular supervisory monitoring of progress.

Patil further stressed the need to strengthen inter-district coordination and enhance the monitoring mechanism to ensure effective and timely disposal of cyber-related complaints, with particular emphasis on prompt follow-up, close supervision and appropriate assistance to victims.