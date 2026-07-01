Digital India Has Given India New Identity Worldwide: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Digital India initiative of the government, and said it has redefined governance, empowered citizens and accelerated all-round development by touching every aspect of life.

Eleven years of Digital India has given India a new identity worldwide, he asserted.

"Today, we mark 11 years since the Digital India initiative was launched. This initiative has redefined governance, empowered citizens and accelerated all-round development. It has touched every aspect of life," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said from seamless digital payments and direct benefit transfers reaching beneficiaries with transparency to the expanding digital public infrastructure, technology has become a powerful instrument for furthering 'Ease of Living.'

"Digital India has taken the wave of innovation to all parts of India, especially villages, tier-2 and tier-3 cities," he said.

Modi said young entrepreneurs, startups and innovators from every corner of the country are creating solutions to the pressing challenges that the planet faces.

This initiative has strengthened education, healthcare, agriculture, commerce and public service delivery, making governance more transparent, efficient and accessible, he said.

Modi said the government's strides in the digital world have ensured that India is making rapid progress in emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors, quantum computing and more.

"This too will open new avenues for growth and opportunity. Our focus will remain on creating a future where technology serves humanity, empowers every citizen and drives sustainable development," he said.

Modi said Digital India is the strong foundation of a developed and self-reliant India and over the past 11 years, it has played a crucial role in empowering the poor and deprived while making the lives of citizens easier.

"From the expansion of optical fibre networks to digital transactions, the unprecedented success of this campaign has drawn the attention of the entire world towards India," he said, adding, "When over a billion people embrace technology, the impact is transformative!".

Officials noted that before 2015, public services often meant long queues, paperwork, and limited connectivity but Digital India helped bridge the digital divide by expanding internet access and bringing services online.

The programme also promoted the democratisation of digital technologies through affordable internet and digital access at population scale.

Over the last decade, Digital India has become the foundation of India's digital economy and Digital Public Infrastructure. India now leads global real-time digital payments, with UPI handling nearly 49 per cent of worldwide transaction volume. (AGENCIES)