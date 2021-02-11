Digital Government – a better Government

Changes, innovations and improvements must take place if one does not believe in dormancy and better performance-as changes stimulate our overall progress and put us one step further away from what was a static or absolutely low profiled situation in the recent past. So far as governance and expectations of the citizens from the Government are concerned, process of transformation is necessary and non- negotiable which should be on a consistent basis. The decision to effect transition to digital platforms means better governance , taking decisions in time bound manner and provide a foolproof mechanism of redressing of grievances and resolution of the problems of the people. Such a transition may look as something of ”disturbing ” of settled equations to those who were lethargic to be part of the process if not wholly opposed. From this lethargy sprouts what is called non- co-operation or going to the extremities – insubordination as all Government departments and their heads must comply with , co-operate in and lend sincere support to all efforts of the Government for better governance. The reason being that we cannot afford to remain aloof from encouraging online services through a common portal in this part of the country and afford to go against the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of Government of India.

It is a simple change for better results and the Lieutenant Governor has been laying stress on bringing Government services closer to the public to let them get a sense of a better change in governance exactly as is enumerated in the National e- Governance Plan of the Government of India . Containing rampant corruption and bringing in changes in the performance in Government departments are intrinsic wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and this new process promising of rolling out of a number of online services through a common portal should not be ”greeted” with absolute non- cooperation from majority of the departments. Unless there were convincing difficulties faced by defaulting departments in the matter under reference which should have otherwise been brought into the notice of General Administration Department and the Chief Secretary, such a type of response and approach is uncalled for which even the Chief Secretary has viewed seriously. At least, taking the alibi of the usual ”whipped boy ” of funds non-availability is not in the instant case as the Central Government is providing all financial assistance for such an imperative digital transformation.

The question about short-listing or prioritising which of the services could effectively be offered on the said portal, the experience or the working of some other states could be taken help of and this part of the preliminaries, we learn, has already been done but despite that the scheme has remained in a non- starter mode which does not augur well and could be construed as not citizen friendly. When after doing all the required spade work for the matter right from discussions in numerous meetings of the Committee of Secretaries to sharing vital information to sending reminders, majority of the departments having failed in sending the essential information to the Department of Information Technology has resulted in upsetting the plan of the Government in rolling out of online services through a common portal. In other words, it means either there is absence of required wherewithal with the ”defaulting ” departments for getting the needful done or things of irrevocable changes are not sincerely welcome otherwise if that would have not been the case, perhaps, these lines probably would have been the other way – hailing the transformation and rolling out of online services within the shortest period of one month and a great step towards ushering in a better Government through digital transformation.