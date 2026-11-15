DIG Traffic flags off J&K Taekwondo team for World Ranking C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 14: The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Kashmir, Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, today said that more than 60,000 vehicles had been blacklisted across J&K for various violations, as the Traffic Police intensified enforcement measures, including night-time checks, to streamline traffic management.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a flag-off ceremony for the J&K Taekwondo contingent at Lal Chowk, Haseeb-Ur-Rehman said strict action had been initiated against traffic violators over the past month, with enforcement no longer restricted to daytime hours.

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"Earlier, action used to happen only during the day, but now our officers are taking action at night as well," he said, adding that clear directions had been issued to ensure that visible traffic violations were not tolerated.

He said the enforcement drive would continue until the traffic system was completely streamlined.

Responding to allegations that commercial passenger vehicles were operating on roads despite expired fitness certificates and without valid permits or registration, Rehman rejected claims of inadequate enforcement.

He said vehicles found operating without valid fitness certificates were seized immediately and that the Traffic Police maintained records of action taken against violators.

Rehman said more than 60,000 vehicles had been blacklisted across J&K for different violations, adding that the entire enforcement wing and traffic machinery remained alert and was taking strict action.

On the controversy surrounding the proposed removal of tarpaulin coverings from auto-rickshaws and their replacement with transparent plastic windows, he defended the measure, saying it was aimed at improving transparency and ensuring the safety

"It is a right step in the right direction," he said, adding that the measure would be implemented.

Earlier, the DIG, along with SSP Traffic Srinagar Bisma Qazi and other officers, flagged off the J&K Taekwondo contingent from Balidaan Stambh at Lal Chowk for the International World Ranking G1 Taekwondo Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Pune.

He said around 31 different categories of young athletes from J&K would participate in the championship and expressed hope that they would win medals and bring laurels to the country.

Emphasising the importance of sports in engaging young people, he said greater participation in sporting activities at the school and college levels could help steer youth away from negative influences.

He said the Police and various organisations were already organising cricket, football and other sporting events to encourage youth participation, adding that more such initiatives were needed, particularly to provide opportunities to children from rural areas.

The contingent's travel to Pune is being sponsored by Applied Information, Inc., through its Glance Smart City Supervisory System.