DIG reviews security arrangements for SANJY

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: In view of the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026 (SANJY-2026), DIG-P JSK Range Shridhar Patil, along with SSP Jammu Joginder Singh and officers of the Paramilitary Forces, reviewed the security arrangements and preparedness for the smooth, safe and peaceful conduct of the Yatra.

The review started with welfare and accommodation of nafri, availability of first aid kits and strict adherence to the protocols of official documents sharing.

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The DIG directed officers to rehearse contingency plan and conduct drills to ensure effective response in any emergency.

Stress was also laid on close coordination amongst J&K Police, CAPF and other stakeholders, while ensuring that Joint PCR become focal point of coordination for better communication and prompt assistance during duty.

The DIG-P reiterated to all officers to remain vigilant and ensure robust security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of SANJY-2026.