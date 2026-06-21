DIG JSK Range reviews security preparedness for Amarnath Yatra in Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 20: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua (JSK) Range, Shridhar Patil, today reviewed security arrangements and preparedness for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2026 during a visit to Samba district.

The DIG chaired a security review meeting at the District Police Office (DPO) Samba to assess the overall preparedness and ensure smooth, peaceful and incident-free conduct of the annual pilgrimage. Senior police officers and officials from various security agencies attended the meeting.

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The meeting began with a welcome address by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba, Anuj Kumar, followed by a detailed presentation by DySP SOG Samba on border grid management and security measures in place along the international border.

Reviewing the security situation, the DIG directed officers to intensify Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs), Long Range Patrolling (LRPs) and Special Road Patrols (SRPs).

He also stressed strengthening naka checking on the National Highway and border routes to prevent any security breach during the Yatra.

He instructed officers to launch a special verification drive targeting tenants and suspicious persons without valid identity documents.

The DIG also emphasized the need for regular firing practice, map-reading exercises and mock drills in coordination with other security agencies, including drills at railway stations and along railway tracks.

Patil further directed strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and called for enhanced measures to counter threats posed by drones and cross-border tunnels.

He underscored the importance of close coordination with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other sister agencies, while maintaining round-the-clock vigilance to ensure the safe and secure conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026.