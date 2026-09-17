DIG JSK Range holds crime-review meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: DIG JSK Range Shridhar Patil today conducted a meeting with all personnel of Headquarters Zone at Jammu, wherein various aspects of policing and public safety were reviewed.

During the meeting, a detailed review of crime-related matters was undertaken, with emphasis on effective investigation, timely disposal of cases and close monitoring of emerging crime trends.

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The DIG also reviewed patrolling arrangements and directed the personnel to maintain effective area domination and remain vigilant during routine duties. The importance of visible policing and prompt response to public grievances was also stressed.

The meeting further focused on strengthening coordination among field personnel and ensuring professional, people-friendly and responsive policing.

The DIG directed all personnel to perform their duties with dedication and maintain a high level of alertness to ensure safety and security of the public.