DIG DKR Range reviews security ahead of I-Day

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Aug 10: The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, Dr Sunil Gupta, conducted a thorough security review and case assessment during his visit to Kishtwar District today.

A statement said that the meeting aimed at ensuring strong security measures ahead of Independence Day celebrations and the “Meri Matti Mera Desh” campaign.

Leading the high-level meeting at the District Headquarters, the DIG DKR Range was joined by Khalil Ahmed Poswal, SSP Kishtwar, Romesh Angral, CO IRP 22nd Battalion, and other officers from various security units.

Dr Sunil Gupta emphasized the importance of rigorous investigations and the use of modern technology to enhance law enforcement efforts. Critical cases’ advancement was reviewed, and directives were issued to improve investigation quality and streamline trial processes.

The commitment to justice was underlined, with a call to conclude cases based on their merits.

The meeting highlighted initiatives including Operation Milan, Sajra, Touch, Pathshala, Kamdhenu, Bachav, Sanjeevani, and Third Eye. Attendees were urged to collaborate with local communities to install CCTV cameras, boosting surveillance and safety.

With the Independence Day approaching, DIG DKR Range and his team reaffirmed their commitment to security and justice.