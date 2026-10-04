DIG DKR Range holds crime-security review meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Oct 3: DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, Sargun Shukla today visited Kishtwar and chaired a comprehensive crime-cum-security review meeting at District Police Headquarters Kishtwar.

SSP Kishtwar, Sunny Gupta welcomed the DIG and gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the prevailing security and crime scenario in the district.

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The presentation covered terrorism-related challenges, counter-terror preparedness, crime trends, NDPS cases, anti-drug measures, bovine smuggling, law & order, property offences, crimes against women and girl children and other important policing issues.

Threadbare discussions were held on all major security and crime-related matters. The officers briefed the DIG about ongoing operations, preventive measures, investigation of cases and the overall law and order situation.

The DIG directed officers to ensure timely disposal of cases with special focus on NDPS cases through effective investigation and prosecution.

She further stressed strict action against drug traffickers, bovine smugglers, habitual offenders and other criminals besides intensifying anti-drug operations, area domination and night patrolling.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP Kishtwar, SP PC Kishtwar, SDPOs, SHOs, Incharge Police Posts, Branch Heads of DPO Kishtwar and other officers of District Police Kishtwar.