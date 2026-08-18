Different organizations celebrate 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by different social and educational institutions, marked by flag hoisting ceremonies, tribute to freedom fighters and expressions of unity and national pride.

Government College of Education (GCOE) Jammu, Cultural Committee, in collaboration with NSS, organized a cultural programme to mark the 80th Independence Day under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Principal Dr. Jyoti Parihar appreciated students and Dr Davinder Kour. Students presented patriotic performances, while meritorious students received medals.

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The Trikuta Group of Colleges, Nardani Bantalab, Jammu, celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Chairperson Suman Sharma graced the occasion. Students presented colourful cultural performances, while the National Flag was hoisted.

GDC RS Pura concluded Independence Day celebrations with patriotic fervour under the patronage of Principal Prof. (Dr.) Preetpal Kour. The programme featured poem recitation, patriotic and folk songs, speeches and felicitation of students. Dr. Anupama Pandotra, Dr. Shivani Manchanda, Dr. Jasmeet Kour and Dr. Savleen Kour were present. Student Rupinder was felicitated for excelling in district- and divisional-level painting competitions.

GDC Surankote celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Acting Principal Prof. Abdul Karim Bajraan hoisted the National Flag. Students presented patriotic songs, speeches and skits. Prof. Adnan Shah, Prof. Jahangir Asghar, Prof. Shaista Parveen, Dr. Aziz Ahmed Chowhan, Prof. Javed Manzoor and Dr. Sanam Sharief Khan attended.

The Morning Walkers’ Association, Greenbelt Park, Jammu, celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and also marked 150 years of Vande Mataram. DN Dogra hoisted the National Flag. Prof. Varinder Nanda, KB Jandiyal, Rajkumar Jandiyal, Sunil Sharma, Parveen Bali and Prof. Suresh Gupta attended.

Jal Shakti Department Employees and Workers Association, District Udhampur, celebrated the 80th Independence Day at PHE Station Barrian. District President Som Nath presided over the function, while Executive Engineer Mahesh Sharma hoisted the national flag. Executive Engineer (Mechanical) Rita Rehan was also present.

All India Migrants Camp Coordination Committee (AIMCCC) celebrated the 80th Independence Day at Jagti Township with patriotic fervour. Organisation chief Desh Ratten Pandita hoisted the Tricolour. P.N. Jalali, Soom Nath Gurthu, Makhan Lal, Bharat Bhushan Koul, Ramesh Koul, A.K. Raina and others participated. Pandita highlighted Kashmiri Pandit rehabilitation and water crisis issues.

The Office of Registrar of Companies (ROC), J&K, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in collaboration with ICAI and ICSI, organized a Tiranga Yatra at Bahu Plaza under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026. ROC J&K Registrar Haamid Bukhari led the yatra. Amit Gupta and CS Sahil also participated.

The All J&K PHE ITI Trained CP Worker & Land Donors Association, Jammu Province, celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour at its PHE office near Shingari Automobile, Bakshinagar. XEN TP Singh, AEE Dhiraj, JE’s, Union President Deepak Gupta and other members participated.

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated at JRC Home for the Handicapped, Jammu with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. President PC Kapoor hoisted the National Flag in the presence of governing body members, staff, inmates and parents. Inmates presented a colourful cultural programme highlighting patriotism and national integration, followed by distribution of sweets.

The Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association (ESWA), Akhnoor, celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Chairman Lakhbir Singh Sohal hoisted the Tricolour at Major D.S. Pannu (Vir Chakra) Memorial Chowk. The National Flag was also hoisted at Jem. Prakash Singh Chib (Victoria Cross) Memorial, Nud. Ex-servicemen, families and local dignitaries paid tributes to martyrs. A get-together was hosted by Sunita Sharma, President, ESWA Mahila Wing.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Welfare Society and J&K Senior Citizens and Pensioners Association celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Society President and veteran trade union leader Mir Ghulam Rasool, along with office bearers and members, hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and Ashfaqullah Khan.