LONDON, Oct 11 : An umbrella group of diaspora organisations across the United Kingdom is holding events to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "25 years of public service".

The launch event was hosted at the House of Lords complex on Saturday by Lord Rami Ranger in his capacity as chair of the Sardar Patel Memorial Society.

The programme also showcased the cultural diversity of India through traditional Assamese and Odissi dance performances, a violin recital and a ceremonial cake cutting.

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"At the heart of these celebrations lies the timeless Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family. This guiding principle reflects the universal values of inclusion, peace, courage, happiness, prosperity and new beginnings," the organisers said in a statement.

"While marking this significant milestone, the celebrations are non-political in nature, with a strong emphasis on the universal values of public service, inclusion, peace, courage, happiness, prosperity and success for all Indians," they said.

Meanwhile, the British Bharatiya Community, made up of groups such as Indian Diaspora (ID) UK, Slough Mitra Mandal and Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Buckinghamshire, has announced plans for a community gathering in Ruislip, west London, on October 17.

Their focus will be on "strengthening community bonds and celebrating the values that unite" as they mark Modi's political milestone.

The "25 Years of Public Service" gathering next week has been dubbed by organisers as a means to "inspire a spirit of optimism, friendship and collective progress, while creating opportunities for families, friends and communities to celebrate together". (PTI)