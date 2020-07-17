Diabetics need strict sugar control during COVID pandemic: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July17: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also a renowned Diabetologist, today said that Diabetics need strict Blood Sugar control during COVID pandemic.

Addressing, as chief guest, the inaugural session of the 3-day “Diabetes Academia 2020” digital symposium, Dr Jitendra Singh said that India has proved to the world that the show goes on despite COVID and Academia have been at their best during the pandemic times. He said, COVID has prompted us to discover virtues of new norms in adversity.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, those suffering from diabetes tend to have an immuno-compromised status, which is likely to reduce their resistance and make them more vulnerable to Corona like infections as well as consequent complications. This, he said, leads to an even more vulnerable situation when a patient suffering from diabetes also has kidney involvement or diabetic-nephropathy, chronic kidney disease etc.

In a situation like this, Dr Jitendra Singh noted that Diabetologists owe a special responsibility towards their patients in keeping their blood sugar levels strictly under control to avoid infection and at the same time educating them about precautions to be exercised.

He said, “Even though the COVID-related death rate in India has been low as compared to other countries, most of the deaths occurred here were among those Corona positive patients who were also suffering from co-morbidities or chronic disorders like diabetes.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh noted even after the COVID pandemic is over, the discipline of social distancing and avoiding droplet infection will act as a safeguard against many other infections as well.

The Union Minister complimented his Mentor Dr. V. Seshiah from Chennai, Dr. A.K.Das from Puducherry, Dr Shashank Joshi from Mumbai, Dr Banshi Saboo from Ahmedabad and Dr. Sunil Gupta and Dr. Kavita Gupta from Nagpur and the entire team of organisers for having brought together the best of faculty to deliberate on this important topic.