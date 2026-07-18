Diabetic foot ulcers often painless but can cost a limb: Doctors

New Delhi, Jul 18: Ignoring even a small blister, cut or toe injury can have devastating consequences for people with diabetes, with seemingly minor foot wounds potentially progressing to severe infections and limb amputations if left untreated, doctors have warned.

Highlighting the growing burden of diabetic foot syndrome, doctors at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, said the condition remains one of the most overlooked complications of diabetes despite being largely preventable through early screening and timely intervention.

To mark World Plastic Surgery Day on July 15, the hospital has launched a specialised Diabetic Foot Lab aimed at detecting foot complications before ulcers develop.

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According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas 2025, India has more than 89 million adults living with diabetes, making it the country with the world's second-largest diabetic population.

Studies suggest that 15-25 per cent of people with diabetes develop foot ulcers during their lifetime, while nearly 85 per cent of diabetes-related lower limb amputations are preceded by foot ulcers that could often be prevented through early detection and treatment.

Explaining why diabetic foot ulcers often go unnoticed, Dr Amitabh Singh, Clinical Director and Head of Plastic Surgery at Marengo Asia Hospitals, said prolonged uncontrolled diabetes damages nerves, weakens foot muscles and reduces blood circulation.

"Most diabetic foot ulcers start off as painless wounds. The high level of sugar damages the nerves and makes one's feet numb. People do not realise that they have any wound as they do not feel any pain. When they approach a doctor, it is usually too late and the infection would have already reached deeper tissues. Many amputations start with a tiny ulcer that could have been avoided," he said.

Singh added that diabetes not only affects sensation but also weakens the muscles that maintain the natural arch of the foot, leading to abnormal pressure while walking and increasing the risk of ulcers.

Harpreet Singh, Facility Director at Marengo Asia Hospitals, said diabetes management should extend beyond controlling blood sugar levels.

"Effective management of diabetes should go beyond just controlling blood sugars. It must address prevention of various complications associated with diabetes. One of the main causes of avoidable disabilities among the patients suffering from diabetes is diabetic foot syndrome.

"However, it is greatly underdiagnosed. Preventing various complications through early screening, education, and multidisciplinary management could save a lot of problems," he said.

The newly launched Diabetic Foot Lab will conduct screening tests to identify pressure points, nerve damage and impaired blood flow before ulcers develop. Based on the findings, patients may be advised custom footwear, pressure-relieving devices, lifestyle modifications or minor corrective surgery to reduce the risk of ulcers and amputations.

Dr Preeti Pandya, Senior Consultant in Plastic Surgery at the hospital, said specialised diabetic foot assessment clinics have become more common in parts of south India in recent years, but multidisciplinary diabetic foot care facilities remain limited across many regions of North India. (AGENCIES)