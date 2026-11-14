Diabetes: An Ayurvedic Perspective

Dr Anil Badhoria

anildrbadhoria@gmail.com

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on 14 November to raise awareness about diabetes and promote its prevention, early detection, and proper management. It was launched in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) and officially recognized by the United Nations in 2006. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Sir Frederick Banting, who, along with Charles Best, discovered insulin in 1921.

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Diabetes mellitus is a major global public-health challenge. According to the IDF, approximately 828 million adults worldwide were living with diabetes in 2024. In India, the ICMR-INDIAB study (2023) estimated 101 million people with diabetes and 136 million with prediabetes, with over 50% of cases remaining undiagnosed. Diabetes increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes by two to three times. According to GBD data (2019), India's diabetes-related mortality and DALY rates were 19.64 and 919.02 per 100,000 population, respectively. The healthcare expenditure on diabetes in India was estimated at USD 9.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise to USD 15.27 billion by 2050.

Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by persistent hyperglycemia due to reduced insulin secretion, reduced insulin sensitivity, or both, resulting in disturbed carbohydrate, fat, and protein metabolism. Insulin is a pancreatic beta-cell hormone that regulates blood glucose levels. Common symptoms include excessive thirst (polydipsia), frequent urination (polyuria), increased hunger (polyphagia), and unexplained weight loss. Uncontrolled diabetes can damage the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves.

Diabetes mellitus is classified into three main types. Type 1 diabetes results from little or no insulin production and requires lifelong insulin therapy. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form, accounting for approximately 90% of cases. It is associated with insulin resistance and can often be prevented or delayed through a healthy diet, regular physical activity, and weight management. Gestational diabetes develops during pregnancy and usually resolves after childbirth; however, it increases the mother's risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.

Diabetes mellitus is diagnosed through blood glucose assessment. The diagnostic thresholds in non-pregnant adults are Fasting Plasma Glucose (FPG) >=126 mg/dL, 2-hour Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT) >=200 mg/dL, or Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1c) >=6.5%. Random plasma glucose >=200 mg/dL with typical symptoms of hyperglycemia or hyperglycemic crisis is also diagnostic of diabetes.

Diabetes Mellitus is managed through pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches, depending on its type and clinical condition. Non-pharmacological measures include dietary modifications, regular exercise, and weight management. Pharmacological treatment includes insulin therapy and non-insulin antidiabetic drugs, such as insulin secretagogues, insulin sensitizers, and SGLT2 inhibitors, which increase urinary glucose excretion.

In modern medicine, diabetes mellitus is diagnosed through laboratory investigations. To understand this condition from an Ayurvedic perspective, it is essential to revisit the medical knowledge of approximately 2,500 years ago, when modern diagnostic techniques were unavailable and diseases were identified through their causes (Nidana), symptoms (Laksana), and pathogenesis (Samprapti). Ancient Ayurvedic knowledge was initially transmitted through Sruti (oral learning) and Smrti (memorisation). Later, this knowledge was systematically compiled into concise textual aphorisms known as Sutras. To ensure their proper interpretation, the Acaryas developed Tantrayuktis, which are methodological principles used for the presentation, interpretation, and understanding of classical texts. Within this systematic framework, disease nomenclature and classification were also established. The description and classification of Prameha exemplify this organized Ayurvedic approach to understanding diseases.

Ancient literature associates the origin of Prameha with the Daksa Yajna, where the consumption of Havis-Prasada (Sacrificial offerings) is described. These offerings generally consist of high energy-rich and nourishing foods, which continue to be distributed during religious rituals, ceremonies, and Yajnas. This traditional account suggests a possible association between the excessive consumption of such foods and the development of Prameha.

One of the significant complications of diabetes mellitus is its adverse effect on kidney function, which may lead to diabetic kidney disease over time. As blood glucose levels increase, glucose may exceed the renal threshold, limiting its reabsorption by the kidneys and resulting in the excretion of excess glucose in the urine (glycosuria). This may also cause increased urine production, leading to frequent and excessive urination (polyuria). The presence of glucose in urine may impart a sweet character to it and attract ants. Such clinical observations may help us understand the traditional Ayurvedic description of Prameha.

The word Prameha comes from the Sanskrit root MIH, meaning to urinate or release fluid, and the prefix PRA, meaning excess or abundance. Thus, Prameha refers to a disorder characterized by excessive and abnormal urination. "Tatravilaprabhootamutralakshanah sarva eva prameha bhavanti.

Prameha is included among the eight major diseases, known as Asta Mahagada, reflecting its clinical significance and seriousness.

Ayurveda describes two types of Prameha: Sahaja and Apathya-Nimittaja. Sahaja Prameha (congenital) is attributed to defects in the reproductive elements (Bija) of the parents and is considered to have a hereditary basis. Individuals affected by this condition are generally thin and weak, with poor appetite, excessive thirst, and a tendency to remain physically active. In ancient times, knowledge of genetics, the pancreas, and insulin was limited, and insulin therapy was unavailable. This condition was considered Asadhya (incurable). Apathya-Nimittaja Prameha (diet- and lifestyle-related) develops due to improper dietary habits and unhealthy lifestyle practices, particularly excessive sedentary behaviour, oversleeping, and consumption of Kapha-aggravating foods such as curd, meat soups, milk and its products, freshly harvested grains, freshly prepared beverages, and jaggery-based preparations. Individuals with this type are generally obese, well-built, and accustomed to excessive food consumption.

Bahudrava Kapha (impaired metabolized end product of digestion) is a specific pathogenic factor in the pathogenesis (Samprapti) of Prameha, contributing to Kleda (Impaired fats) within the body. The principal Dusyas (body constituents susceptible to pathological vitiation) involved in Prameha include Bahu-Abaddha Medas (Free Fatty Acids), Mamsa (muscle tissue), Kleda, Sukra (reproductive tissue), Sonita (blood), Vasa (Subcutaneous and Visceral fats), Majja (marrow tissue), Lasika (lymphatic fluid), Rasa (well-formed end product of digestion), and Ojas (vital factor responsible for strength, immunity, vitality and stability of the body). When improper diet and lifestyle cause the aggravated Dosas to vitiate these Dusyas, pathological changes take place in the body, which leads to Prameha.

Purvarupas (prodromal features) are the early signs and symptoms that appear before the full manifestation of a disease. In Prameha, these include excessive sweating, foul body odour, flabbiness of the limbs, preference for prolonged sitting, lying down and sleeping, sticky secretions around the eyes, tongue and ears, heaviness of the body, excessive growth of hair and nails, dryness of the throat and palate, sweet taste in the mouth, and burning sensations in the hands and feet.

The Acaryas have classified Prameha into twenty types based on the characteristic features of urine: ten Kaphaja Prameha (Udakameha, Iksuvalikarasa-meha, Sandrameha, Sandraprasadameha, Suklameha, Sukrameha, Sitameha, Sikatameha, Sanairameha and Alalameha), six Pittaja Prameha (Ksarameha, Kalameha, Nilameha, Raktameha, Manjisthameha and Haridrameha), and four Vataja Prameha (Vasameha, Majjameha, Hastimeha and Madhumeha). The manifestation of Purvarupas with increased urinary output indicates Prameha, whereas the development of Pidakas (diabetic carbuncles) and multiple complications indicates advanced, incurable Madhumeha. Based on prognosis, Kaphaja, Pittaja and Vataja Prameha are respectively Sadhya (curable), Yapya (manageable) and Asadhya (incurable).

In Ayurvedic literature, the differential diagnosis of Prameha is based on the characteristic features of urine. Haematuria (blood in urine) occurring after the gradual appearance of Purvarupas (prodromal features) of Prameha indicates Raktameha, whereas haematuria occurring without preceding Prameha-related prodromal features is considered Raktapitta.

Prameha involves the depletion and vitiation of Ojas (the vital factor responsible for bodily strength, immunity, vitality, and stability), making the body prone to secondary infections and complications. The classical term Pramehanusanginam and analogy Nidadrumam ivandajah (a tree sheltering birds) illustrate its association with multiple comorbidities, highlighting Prameha as a complex multisystem disease.

The fundamental objective of Ayurveda is to promote human well-being through two principal approaches: Swasthasya Swasthya Rakshanam (preservation and promotion of health in healthy individuals) and Aturasya Vikara Prashamanam (alleviation of diseases in the ailing). To achieve these objectives, Ayurveda adopts a comprehensive approach to disease management through three major therapeutic modalities: Dravyabhuta Chikitsa (pharmacological treatment), Adravyabhuta Chikitsa (non-pharmacological interventions), and Sattvavajaya Chikitsa (psychological management through control of the mind and avoidance of unwholesome sensory and motor engagements). The selection of appropriate treatment depends on Yukti (clinical reasoning) and the patient's condition. These approaches follow the principles of Samanya (similarity), which promotes increase, and Visesa (dissimilarity), which brings about decrease. Nidana-parivarjana (avoidance of causative factors) is considered the fundamental principle of disease management.

Ayurveda recommends regular vigorous physical activity and a disciplined lifestyle based on Brahmaratha for managing Prameha. The regimen includes strenuous activities such as agricultural labour, well-digging, and long-distance walking exceeding one hundred Yojanas (approximately 960 km) without physical comforts. It also emphasizes adopting the lifestyle of sages and ascetics, characterized by self-discipline, control over the mind and senses, and simple alms-based food, particularly Nivara (Oryza Nivara is a wild annual relative of cultivated rice Oryza sativa) and Amalaki (Indian gooseberry).

The Acarya advises individuals with Prameha to avoid milk, oil, ghee, sugarcane products, curd, flour preparations, sour Yavagu, Panaka, fermented drinks such as Sauvira, Tusodaka and Sukta, and alcoholic beverages such as Maireya, Sura and Asava. Other restrictions include excessive water intake, newly harvested grains, Nispava, incompatible food combinations (Viruddhasana), Kusmanda, excessively sweet, sour and salty foods, Abhisyandi substances, and meat of marsh-dwelling and aquatic animals. Lifestyle restrictions include suppression of the urge to urinate, Dhumapana, excessive Svedana, Sonitamoksana, prolonged sitting and daytime sleep (Divasvapna).

Brmhana (nourishing therapy) is recommended for lean and weak patients, whereas Sodhana (purification therapy) is advised for patients with sufficient physical strength and predominance of Dosas followed by Santarpana (nourishing therapy). Apatarpana (depletion therapy) may cause complications such as Gulma, Ksaya, pain in the Mehana and Basti regions, and Mutragraha (urinary retention).

The Acarya recommends a diet comprising aged grains (more than one year harvested grains) of Sastika Sali rice, wheat, pulses such as Chanaka (Bengal gram), Adhaki (pigeon pea), Kulattha (horse gram), and Mudga (green gram) Syamaka, Kodrava, Uddalaka, Barley and its dry preparations, such as Yavodana (Bhaat), Vatya (Daliya), Saktu, and Apupa (Roti.).The diet should also include bitter and astringent vegetables, honey, and soups prepared from inhabiting of arid regions (Jangala) cooked in Nikumbha, Ingudi, mustard, or flaxseed oils.

Ayurveda describes numerous medicinal plants for managing Prameha (Diabetes Mellitus), traditionally attributed with Pramehaghna and hypoglycaemic properties. Important herbal drugs include Haritaki, Amalaki, Bibhitaka, Guduci, Haridra, Daruharidra, Musta, Lodhra, Patha, Vidanga, Citraka, Chavya, Nimba, Patola, Murva, Satavari, Sunthi, Usira, Shilajatu, Devadaru, Kustha, Aguru, Candana, Agnimantha, Saptaparna, Dhataki, Padmaka, Utpala, Sirisa, Priyangu, Padma and Kimsuka, among others. These are used individually or in classical formulations such as Darviadi Kasaya, Citrakadi Yoga, Guduci Yoga, Amalaki Yoga, Pathadi Yoga, Usiradi Yoga, Patoladi Yoga, Shilajatu Rasayana, Lodhrasava, Ayaskrti, Madhvasava, Pramehari Rasa and Nisamalaki Vati.

To address the growing burden of diabetes and other Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), the Government of India implements the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) under the National Health Mission (NHM), now integrated into the broader National NCD programme. It focuses on screening individuals aged 30 years and above, early diagnosis, standardized treatment, referral, follow-up, financial support and health promotion. From an integrative healthcare perspective, Ayurveda contributes to Prameha (diabetes mellitus) prevention and management through Nidana Parivarjana (avoidance of causative factors), Pathya Ahara-Vihara (wholesome diet and lifestyle), Dinacharya and Rtucharya (daily and seasonal regimens), and Rasayana and Acara Rasayana (rejuvenative therapies and codes of conduct). These principles promote dietary regulation, physical activity, behavioural discipline and metabolic health, complementing modern diabetes prevention and control strategies.

(The author is PG Medical Officer. Department of AYUSH Distt Udhampur.)