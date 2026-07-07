DHS Jammu observes ‘World Zoonoses Day’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: State Surveillance Unit, Directorate of Health Services (DHS) Jammu, observed World Zoonoses Day today under the guidance and support of Dr Poonam Sethi, Director Health Services, Jammu, to raise awareness about zoonotic diseases and promote the One Health approach.

The programme was organized in line with this year’s theme, “Working Together: Preventing Zoonoses Through Community Action,” emphasizing the importance of community participation and multi-sectoral collaboration in preventing zoonotic diseases. The event was attended by nodal officers and officials from various health programmes under the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu.

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The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr Rashmi Sharma, Epidemiologist/State Surveillance Officer, Jammu Division, who highlighted the significance of World Zoonoses Day and emphasized the growing public health importance of emerging and re-emerging zoonotic diseases, stressing the need for strengthened surveillance and inter-sectoral coordination.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Poonam Sethi, Director Health Services Jammu, reiterated the commitment of the Health Department towards strengthening disease surveillance, outbreak preparedness, and implementation of the One Health approach to effectively tackle zoonotic diseases.

During the technical session, Dr Shehnaz Chowdhary, Medical Officer, Epidemiology, Dr Prem Lata, Medical Officer, Epidemiology, and Dr Simran Nag, State Epidemiologist, IDSP, delivered presentations on zoonotic diseases, their surveillance, prevention and control, and the importance of the One Health approach

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and a collective resolve to strengthen surveillance, community engagement, and inter-sectoral collaboration for the prevention and control of zoonotic diseases.