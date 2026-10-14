Dhirubhai Ambani turned Gujarati enterprise into mass investment movement

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: Dhirubhai Ambani’s legacy extends beyond building a major industrial empire, as he helped transform the Indian middle class from traditional savers into equity investors, making ordinary people partners in corporate growth and establishing a new benchmark for entrepreneurship in Gujarat.

Born in 1932 into a modest family in Chorwad, Saurashtra, Ambani embodied the Gujarati spirit of enterprise, thrift and calculated risk-taking. His journey from a small-town upbringing to becoming one of India’s most influential industrialists earned him the title of “Audhyogik Gujarat na Nath”, reflecting his stature in the state’s industrial landscape.

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Ambani’s exposure to international trade began in Aden, Yemen, where he worked with A. Besse & Co. The experience familiarised him with commercial networks and the functioning of international markets, shaping his approach to business and expansion.

On returning to India, he started a trading venture in Mumbai, initially dealing in commodities before moving into yarn and manufacturing. In 1966, he established a textile mill at Naroda in Gujarat and introduced the Vimal brand, which subsequently became a recognised name across the country.

His most consequential contribution was his effort to widen public participation in the stock market. At a time when shares of large companies were largely associated with wealthy investors and established business families, Ambani saw ordinary households as potential shareholders rather than merely consumers.

The 1977 public issue of Reliance Textile Industries became a turning point, attracting considerable investor interest and being oversubscribed seven times. It opened a new avenue for salaried employees, small traders and middle-class families to participate in the growth of an expanding industrial enterprise.

Reliance’s shareholder-oriented approach helped popularise equity investment through dividends, bonus issues and regular corporate disclosures. Although stock exchanges had existed in India for decades, Ambani played a significant role in taking share ownership into ordinary households.

For Gujarat, Ambani’s success became a symbol of regional pride and entrepreneurial ambition. His enduring contribution lay not only in creating a business empire but also in changing how Indians viewed wealth creation—from saving for the future to owning a stake in the country’s economic growth.