Dharna demanding official language status for Punjabi enters day 8

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: The indefinite dharna demanding official language status for Punjabi in Jammu and Kashmir entered its eighth consecutive day today, with several social, community and transport organizations extending support to the demand.

The Yuva Rajput Sabha (J&K), led by president Dilawar Singh Manhas and chairman Raghubir Singh Rakhwal, backed the demand, citing Punjabi’s historical and cultural significance in the region. DGPC secretary Surjit Singh and vice president Balwinder Singh, Gujjar Desh Charitable Trust, All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organizations (J&K), led by president R K Kalsotra, and several transport organizations extended their support to the demand.

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PDP spokesperson Varinder Singh Sonu reiterated the party’s support for the Punjabi language demand and the ongoing Morcha, stating that Punjabi deserves due recognition in J&K. Meanwhile, the Morcha organizers said they were awaiting a formal position from the National Conference on the issue.

Taranjit Singh Tony, chairman, Gurdwara Rani Talab, Digiana, said Punjabi as an important part of J&K’s composite culture, neighbourhood and heritage. He said the they had been raising the issue and holding programmes and deliberations across J&K in support of restoration of Punjabi.

Tony said the growing support from different sections reflected widening backing for the demand. He reiterated that the Morcha would continue its peaceful and constitutional campaign and urged the Omar Abdullah-led Government to take steps for bringing the Punjabi Language Bill before the Assembly.

The organizers said the movement would continue until a decision is taken on granting Punjabi official language status in Jammu and Kashmir.