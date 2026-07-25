Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: Mehbooba Mufti Says Nation’s Future Is In Safe Hands
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti reacting to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, said "Gandhi's India is alive and thriving." She praised the country's youth, saying they have risen to the occasion and that the nation's future is in...
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PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti reacting to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, said "Gandhi's India is alive and thriving." She praised the country's youth, saying they have risen to the occasion and that the nation's future is in safe hands.
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