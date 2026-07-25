Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: Mehbooba Mufti Says Nation’s Future Is In Safe Hands

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: Mehbooba Mufti Says Nation’s Future Is In Safe Hands

        PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti reacting to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, said "Gandhi's India is alive and thriving." She praised the country's youth, saying they have risen to the occasion and that the nation's future is in...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
06:30 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Advertisement

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti reacting to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, said "Gandhi's India is alive and thriving." She praised the country's youth, saying they have risen to the occasion and that the nation's future is in safe hands.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra