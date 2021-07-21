Dharmarth Trust team meets DC, seeks action against encroachers

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 21: President, J&K Dharmarth Trust, Advocate Ajay Gandotra today called on the Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib and demanded action against encroachers, who through clandestine means have grabbed the Trust land at Shiv Nagar, villages Umada, Dhanori and some other places in the district.

President of the Trust submitted a detailed representation regarding different places where encroachers have either encroached the Trust land or in process of doing the same by conniving with some delinquent Revenue officials. He also provided documentary proof about the fiddling of the land records and demanded action against the wrongdoers.

After giving a patient hearing, Indu Chib assured that the encroached Trust land will be retrieved from the clutches of encroachers sooner than later. She said that administration will make sure that no one in the district can do any harm to any of the properties of the Trust.

President of the Dharmarth Trust was accompanied with Advocate Vikas Magotra, Panel Lawyer of Trust and Land Record Officer S P Sharma

Similar representations were submitted to the Deputy Comm-issioners of Samba and Doda districts, apprising the officers about similar encroachments in their respective districts. Dharm-arth Trust has already discussed this grave issue with the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dr Raghav Langar who in response had assured to give exclusive time to Dharmarth Trust members for discussion and deciding the future course of action.

Later, the delegation visited the various properties of the Dharmarth Trust in the district and took stock of the ground situation. Advocate Ajay Gandotra asserted that Dharmarth Trust teams will soon chalk out a roaster to visit its land chunks and other properties in the district and other regions of the UT to ensure that no one can repeat such a felony in future.