Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: The District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Jammu, has announced that the 557th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj will be celebrated with great devotion and religious fervour on November 24, 2026 (Tuesday), at Gurdwara Yaadgar Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Chand Nagar, Jammu.

Addressing a press conference here today, president DGPC Jammu, Ranjit Singh Tohra said that as per the annual tradition, a grand religious programme will be organised to mark the sacred occasion, featuring a Hazoori Ragi Jatha from Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, along with renowned Parcharaks and other distinguished religious personalities. They will enlighten the Sangat through Gurbani Kirtan and religious discourses highlighting the divine life, teachings and universal message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj, spreading His eternal principles of peace, equality, brotherhood, humanity and selfless service.

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Tohra further said that the programme will also feature prominent Ragi Jathas and religious personalities, including Bhai Angrej Singh, Hazoori Ragi, Bala Pritam, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu; Bhai Harbans Singh, from Chak; Bhai Ranjit Singh, both Hazoori Ragis of DGPC Jammu; Bhai Manmohan Singh, Parcharak, from Poonch; Bhai Baldev Singh, Hazoori Ragi, Sri Darbar Sahib and Bhai Harpreet Singh Kandala from Hoshiarpur.

Tohra and other DGPC Jammu members appealed to the Sikh Sangat and devotees to participate in the sacred celebration in large number, seek the blessings of the great Guru and join the collective prayer for peace, brotherhood, communal harmony and the prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir as well as the entire nation.

The Committee further urged the Sangat to come forward and render their services during the celebrations to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the programme. It also appealed to other Gurdwara Committees to conclude their respective programmes between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM, enabling devotees to attend the main Gurpurab Samagam at Gurdwara Yaadgar Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Chand Nagar, Jammu.