DGPC Kathua to celebrate Parkash Purab today

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 4: The District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Kathua, today announced the celebration of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji (Chhevin Patshahi), which will be observed on Sunday, July 5, at Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Main Bazaar, Kathua.

Addressing the media persons here, today members of the Committee informed that a special Kirtan Darbar and religious congregation will be organised from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM to mark the sacred occasion.

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They said that Bhai Gurmeet Singh Ragi from Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, will recite Gurbani Kirtan, while Bhai Harvinder Singh, Parcharak of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar, will deliver a religious discourse highlighting the life, teachings, and legacy of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji.

The Committee stated that elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the programme and urged devotees to participate in large numbers to seek the blessings of Guru Sahib.

The District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee Kathua appealed to the entire Sangat from Kathua and adjoining areas to attend the religious congregation and make the celebration a grand success.