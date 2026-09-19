DGP urges police officers to serve with honesty, patriotism, commitment

JKP a distinguished force, says CS

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Sept 18: Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, today told 29 newly appointed officers that wearing the police uniform carried a major responsibility and urged them to serve with honesty, patriotism and commitment.

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Addressing the newly selected officers of the J&K Police (Gazetted) Service, Prabhat said they would face varied challenges during their careers, including situations involving danger to life, and would have to be physically and mentally prepared to meet them.

He was speaking ahead of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handing over appointment letters to the 29 officers at a function here.

"Wearing the uniform is not an easy task," Prabhat said, stressing that officers must uphold the responsibility associated with it through honesty and patriotism.

"There will be different challenges, there will also be a danger to life," he said, adding that the officers would be expected to rise to every challenge they encounter during their service.

Prabhat said their training would focus on strengthening them physically and mentally so that they could withstand the demands of policing and prove themselves at every test.

Congratulating the officers and their families, he described the occasion as a day of happiness and said their induction marked the beginning of a demanding professional journey.

The DGP said he would interact with the officers in greater detail once they reached the Police Academy for training.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, meanwhile, told the officers that joining the police was not merely taking up a job but entering a service dedicated to the people. Click here to watch video

He said the J&K Police was a distinguished force and among the few police forces in the country to have been awarded the President's Colours.

"You have a duty to serve people," Dulloo said, adding that serving the people was the real justification for the salary received by Government employees.

He urged the officers to view policing as public service and not merely employment, with their primary responsibility being to serve the people.

Dulloo also underlined the need for officers to continuously adapt as technology transforms the nature of policing.

"The challenges that we face through technology change every day," he said, adding that the challenges police would confront 10 years from now could not be accurately predicted today.

He said officers would therefore have to remain engaged in continuous improvement, skill upgradation, training and critical thinking to keep pace with changing circumstances.