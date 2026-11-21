Jammu, Nov 21: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Saturday reviewed ongoing security operations in Jammu Zone along with senior police officers here, police said.

According to the Jammu Zone Police on X, the police chief, accompanied by Special DG Coordination, IGP Railways, IGP Security and IGP Jammu Zone, took stock of ongoing operations and reviewed the security measures being implemented in the region.

The review follows a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who directed police and civil administration to further strengthen security frameworks and implement actionable roadmaps to ensure lasting peace and accelerate development in the region.

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During the meeting, the lieutenant governor directed officials to look beyond traditional policing and work towards completely dismantling the terror and separatist ecosystem.

He also called for intensified winter surveillance, enhanced security preparedness and complete operational control.

"Our goal cannot stop at neutralising terrorists. We must tear down the entire terrorist, separatist ecosystem that sustains them," Sinha directed police officers.

He also stressed that operations against narco-terrorists must continue relentlessly, with the aim of completely dismantling the narco-terror ecosystem.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha further directed deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to appoint dedicated nodal officers and set district-specific targets for the seizure and forfeiture of properties linked to anti-national elements.

He also called for strict vigilance against encroachments along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), besides a crackdown on illegal mining, drug trafficking and bovine smuggling.