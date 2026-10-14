DGP stresses for intelligence based operations in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 13: Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, today stressed for intelligence based operations in Kashmir during a security review meeting held here.

The DGP emphasised the need to strengthen intelligence-based operations and maintain heightened vigilance in Kashmir.

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Stressing the importance of inter-agency coordination, Prabhat called for seamless information sharing among District Police, intelligence agencies, and other security forces to ensure effective operational outcomes.

The DGP stressed the need to intensify patrolling, strengthen area domination, and undertake focused operations based on actionable intelligence.

Prabhat underscored the importance of leveraging available technology to enhance surveillance, improve situational awareness, and strengthen the response capabilities of field formations.

The DGP also called for enhanced security in border areas, with close monitoring of sensitive locations, strengthened engagement with local communities to build trust and encourage the sharing of timely information, and coordinated efforts to prevent infiltration and other security threats.

Prabhat also emphasised the effective utilisation of the tenant verification application and called for the maintenance of updated digital records of tenants and their verification status.

Emphasising the importance of institutional discipline and effective supervision, the DGP directed senior officers to conduct frequent inspections of Police Stations to review the maintenance of official records, ensure proper upkeep and hygiene of police premises, and assess the welfare, cleanliness, and living conditions of police personnel.

Prabhat further stressed the need for routine checks to maintain discipline, punctuality, professional conduct, and operational readiness among personnel at all levels.

The DGP also directed Traffic Police to intensify enforcement against traffic violations, ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations, and take appropriate action against offenders.

Prabhat emphasised the need for sustained traffic management efforts to promote road safety, ensure smooth traffic movement, and enhance public convenience.

The DGP directed the participating officers to strengthen operational preparedness, and ensure effective coordination to address emerging security challenges and maintain peace and security across the UT of J&K.

Prabhat called upon all officers to remain alert, proactive, and operationally prepared.

The officers also briefed the DGP about prevailing situation in Kashmir and steps taken to maintain peace in the region.

The meeting was attended by Spl DG Coordination PHQ, ADGP CID, ADGP Armed, IGP Railways, IGP Kashmir Zone, IGP Hqr PHQ, IGP Security, IGP Traffic J&K, IGP Crime J&K, IGP Jammu Zone, IGP Armed Jammu, IGP Cyber Crime J&K (JK4C), IGP Technical PHQ J&K, all range DIGs of J&K, DIGs of CID Headquarters, Crime, Traffic Kashmir/ Jammu, IR Kashmir, SLA, Railways Kashmir, Railways Jammu, Civil Defence Jammu, Armed Jammu, Hqrs PHQ, all district SSPs of J&K, all AIGs of PHQ, SSPs of Traffic City Srinagar, PCR Kashmir, Security Kashmir, SIA, CIK CID, SBK CID, SO to IGP Kashmir, Jammu, PCR Jammu, Traffic NHW, Traffic Rural Kashmir/ Jammu, Security Jammu, Railway Jammu, Cyber Crime, EOW Jammu, SCV Jammu, ANTF Jammu, FPB Jammu, Railways, SBJ CID, All Zonal SPs of Srinagar City & Jammu City, SP Operations Srinagar/ Jammu and other officers.